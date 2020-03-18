Quant Trading 25% Lower Over Last 7 Days (QNT)

Quant (CURRENCY:QNT) traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Quant has a total market cap of $25.57 million and $1.72 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quant has traded 25% lower against the US dollar. One Quant token can now be bought for about $2.12 or 0.00039398 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX and Fatbtc.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Quant Token Profile

Quant (CRYPTO:QNT) is a token. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 tokens. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is quant.network. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network.

Buying and Selling Quant

Quant can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quant should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

