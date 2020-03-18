Quantstamp (QSP) Price Hits $0.0054 on Major Exchanges

Quantstamp (CURRENCY:QSP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Over the last week, Quantstamp has traded 42.8% lower against the dollar. One Quantstamp token can currently be purchased for $0.0054 or 0.00000104 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX, GOPAX, Gate.io and Binance. Quantstamp has a market capitalization of $3.32 million and approximately $66,205.00 worth of Quantstamp was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Quantstamp

Quantstamp launched on October 1st, 2017. Quantstamp’s total supply is 976,442,388 tokens and its circulating supply is 617,314,171 tokens. The Reddit community for Quantstamp is /r/Quantstamp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantstamp’s official Twitter account is @Quantstamp and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quantstamp’s official website is quantstamp.com.

Buying and Selling Quantstamp

Quantstamp can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: GOPAX, IDEX, Binance, Gate.io, DDEX, Kucoin and Huobi. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantstamp directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantstamp should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quantstamp using one of the exchanges listed above.

