Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) One Day Trading Volume Hits $164,824.00

Quantum Resistant Ledger (CURRENCY:QRL) traded up 10.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Quantum Resistant Ledger token can currently be bought for about $0.0612 or 0.00001174 BTC on popular exchanges including Liqui, Upbit, Tidex and CoinExchange. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market cap of $4.32 million and approximately $164,824.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded down 34.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000483 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00006148 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00020332 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 21.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0844 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $162.31 or 0.03112424 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00008654 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000273 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0313 or 0.00000601 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00008142 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Token Profile

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 70,645,255 tokens. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Buying and Selling Quantum Resistant Ledger

Quantum Resistant Ledger can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liqui, Bittrex, Tidex, Upbit and CoinExchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quantum Resistant Ledger should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

