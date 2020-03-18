QuarkChain (QKC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $4.54 Million

QuarkChain (CURRENCY:QKC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 18th. QuarkChain has a total market capitalization of $4.54 million and $1.48 million worth of QuarkChain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuarkChain has traded 39.6% lower against the dollar. One QuarkChain coin can currently be bought for $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including $13.77, $24.68, $50.98 and $24.43.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.91 or 0.00056459 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000663 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00066847 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $202.30 or 0.03924919 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039599 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006535 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00019175 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012843 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

About QuarkChain

QKC is a coin. It launched on June 2nd, 2018. QuarkChain’s total supply is 5,726,747,032 coins and its circulating supply is 2,360,182,767 coins. QuarkChain’s official Twitter account is @Quark_Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. QuarkChain’s official message board is steemit.com/@quarkchain. The Reddit community for QuarkChain is /r/quarkchainio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for QuarkChain is quarkchain.io.

Buying and Selling QuarkChain

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuarkChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuarkChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuarkChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

