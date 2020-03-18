Quasarcoin (QAC) Reaches Market Cap of $551,351.00

Quasarcoin (CURRENCY:QAC) traded down 5.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Quasarcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0033 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. Quasarcoin has a total market capitalization of $551,351.00 and $2,195.00 worth of Quasarcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Quasarcoin has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.53 or 0.00085667 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 27.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0855 or 0.00001193 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0412 or 0.00000779 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000074 BTC.

ZeusCrowdfunding (ZEUS) traded 93% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded up 133.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Quasarcoin Profile

Quasarcoin (CRYPTO:QAC) is a coin. Quasarcoin’s total supply is 263,399,617 coins and its circulating supply is 168,399,617 coins. Quasarcoin’s official website is quasarcoin.org. Quasarcoin’s official Twitter account is @Quasarcoingroup and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Quasarcoin

Quasarcoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quasarcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quasarcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quasarcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

