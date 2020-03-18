Quebecoin Price Tops $0.0007 on Top Exchanges (QBC)

Quebecoin (CURRENCY:QBC) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on March 18th. Quebecoin has a market cap of $4,551.17 and approximately $19.00 worth of Quebecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Quebecoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000013 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Quebecoin has traded 33.8% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GanjaCoin (MRJA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Mao Zedong (MAO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000471 BTC.

VirtualCoin (VC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Digital Money Bits (DMB) traded down 33.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BumbaCoin (BUMBA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CrevaCoin (CREVA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dollar Online (DOLLAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Tristar Coin (TSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

LevoPlus (LVPS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Arbitracoin (ATC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Quebecoin Profile

Quebecoin (CRYPTO:QBC) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2014. Quebecoin’s total supply is 8,803,138 coins and its circulating supply is 6,703,138 coins. Quebecoin’s official website is www.quebecoin.org. Quebecoin’s official Twitter account is @quebecoin_qbc.

Buying and Selling Quebecoin

Quebecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quebecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quebecoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Quebecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

