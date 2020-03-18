Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) Shares Bought by Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 8.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,880 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $2,978,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 92.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 57.1% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 726 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 926 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE DGX traded down $7.51 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $78.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,564,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,144,761. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $80.12 and a 52-week high of $118.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.90.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.07. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 11.10% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $1.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.36 earnings per share. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. This is an increase from Quest Diagnostics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $116.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $110.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.65.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, EVP J. E. Davis sold 3,513 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.75, for a total value of $308,265.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 41,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,632,762.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen H. Rusckowski sold 230,178 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction on Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.67, for a total transaction of $25,934,155.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 456,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,460,670.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 238,759 shares of company stock valued at $26,788,598 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.86% of the company’s stock.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

