QuickX Protocol (QCX) Market Cap Achieves $2.98 Million

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded down 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. QuickX Protocol has a market capitalization of $2.98 million and $32,230.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded 36.9% lower against the US dollar. One QuickX Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges including BitMax and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00055783 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000661 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00067069 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $208.19 or 0.04018503 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039368 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006475 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018657 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00012596 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Token Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a token. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 484,379,095 tokens. QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io. The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io/blog.

Buying and Selling QuickX Protocol

QuickX Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BitMax. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickX Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

