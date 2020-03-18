Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) Rating Lowered to Hold at Evercore ISI

Quintana Energy Services (NYSE:QES) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QES. Zacks Investment Research lowered Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Tudor Pickering cut shares of Quintana Energy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Quintana Energy Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.55.

QES stock traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,026. Quintana Energy Services has a 52-week low of $0.85 and a 52-week high of $5.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $29.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.43 and a beta of 2.79.

In other news, insider Keefer Mcgovern Lehner sold 14,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.30, for a total value of $47,520.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,202.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 29.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 231.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 429.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 43,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Quintana Energy Services by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 62,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.34% of the company’s stock.

About Quintana Energy Services

Quintana Energy Services Inc provides oilfield services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies operating in conventional and unconventional plays in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Directional Drilling, Pressure Pumping, Pressure Control, and Wireline.

