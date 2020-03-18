QunQun (QUN) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $336,362.00

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. QunQun has a market capitalization of $1.91 million and approximately $336,362.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for $0.0028 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including $50.98, $20.33, $33.94 and $51.55. Over the last week, QunQun has traded 29.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00055855 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0350 or 0.00000662 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00068931 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $213.76 or 0.04038539 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00039400 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00006500 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018583 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00012436 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,514,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 679,332,726 coins. QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io. The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QunQun using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

