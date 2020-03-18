Qwertycoin Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $298.00 (QWC)

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. One Qwertycoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 22.5% lower against the US dollar. Qwertycoin has a market cap of $448,648.83 and approximately $298.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000037 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Qwertycoin Coin Profile

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 4th, 2018. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 106,123,770,169 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official website is qwertycoin.org. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

Qwertycoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qwertycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

