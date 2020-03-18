QYNO (QNO) Trading Down 33.4% Over Last Week

QYNO (CURRENCY:QNO) traded down 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. During the last seven days, QYNO has traded down 33.4% against the U.S. dollar. QYNO has a total market cap of $280.77 and $11.00 worth of QYNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QYNO coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges including Crex24, CryptoBridge and BiteBTC.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Phoenix (PHX) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000299 BTC.

Wowbit (WWB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000131 BTC.

Red Pulse Phoenix (PHX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000026 BTC.

ZCore (ZCR) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Bridge Protocol (BRDG) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CARDbuyers (BCARD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

QYNO Profile

QYNO (CRYPTO:QNO) is a coin. QYNO’s total supply is 2,511,458 coins and its circulating supply is 1,075,172 coins. QYNO’s official Twitter account is @QynoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for QYNO is www.qyno.org.

QYNO Coin Trading

QYNO can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Crex24 and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QYNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade QYNO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QYNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

