Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:RARX) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $48.00.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub raised Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. ValuEngine downgraded Ra Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Ra Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, March 9th.

Shares of RARX opened at $44.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.37 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 14.79 and a current ratio of 14.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.30. Ra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $19.64 and a 52 week high of $47.55.

Ra Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RARX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.16). As a group, research analysts forecast that Ra Pharmaceuticals will post -1.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Ramin Farzaneh-Far sold 10,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.61, for a total value of $493,832.95. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,163.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alonso Ricardo sold 2,285 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.02, for a total value of $107,440.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,288 shares in the company, valued at approximately $107,581.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,475 shares of company stock worth $1,098,709. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RARX. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $89,480,000. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $86,281,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals by 3,260.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,746,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,963,000 after buying an additional 1,694,524 shares during the period. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $55,758,000. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new stake in Ra Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $47,054,000.

About Ra Pharmaceuticals

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system. The company's peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules.

