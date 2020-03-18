Radium (RADS) Trading 23.4% Lower Over Last Week

Radium (CURRENCY:RADS) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 18th. Radium has a market capitalization of $1.26 million and approximately $1,430.00 worth of Radium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radium coin can now be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00006028 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Trade By Trade, LiteBit.eu and Upbit. In the last seven days, Radium has traded down 23.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Radium alerts:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00020920 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000445 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000368 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000539 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0059 or 0.00000161 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 45.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Radium Coin Profile

Radium (RADS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 19th, 2016. Radium’s total supply is 3,978,175 coins and its circulating supply is 3,962,494 coins. Radium’s official message board is blog.radiumcore.org. The official website for Radium is radiumcore.org. Radium’s official Twitter account is @JJ12880 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Radium Coin Trading

Radium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Bittrex, LiteBit.eu and Trade By Trade. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Radium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Radium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Radium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.