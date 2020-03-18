Raise Price Tops $0.0088 on Major Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 1.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 18th. Raise has a total market capitalization of $110,615.53 and $9,616.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raise has traded down 33.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Raise token can currently be bought for $0.0088 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002754 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00018795 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $115.57 or 0.02230771 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.00 or 0.00192947 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00037153 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0354 or 0.00000683 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035571 BTC.

Raise Profile

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,550,611 tokens. Raise’s official website is herotoken.io. Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken.

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using U.S. dollars.

