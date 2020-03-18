Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) Rating Increased to Buy at Bank of America

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) was upgraded by Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The firm currently has a $100.00 price objective on the textile maker’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $132.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 36.04% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently commented on RL. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $115.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Cfra upgraded shares of Ralph Lauren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Sunday, February 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Ralph Lauren from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ralph Lauren has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.74.

Shares of RL stock opened at $73.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.23 and a 200-day moving average of $106.54. The company has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.43. Ralph Lauren has a one year low of $64.28 and a one year high of $133.63.

Ralph Lauren (NYSE:RL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $2.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.72 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 20.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.32 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Ralph Lauren will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RL. Argent Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 6,974 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,012,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ralph Lauren during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Ralph Lauren by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.08% of the company’s stock.

Ralph Lauren Corp. engages in the design, marketing and distribution of premium lifestyle products. The firm offers apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and other licensed product. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, and Asia. The North America segment consists of sales of Ralph Lauren branded apparel, accessories, home furnishings, and related products made through the Company’s wholesale and retail businesses in the U.S.

