Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $573.27 Million

Brokerages expect Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) to post $573.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Range Resources’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $641.54 million and the lowest is $509.40 million. Range Resources reported sales of $748.14 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 23.4%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Range Resources will report full year sales of $2.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.43 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $2.53 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Range Resources.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis.

RRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler cut Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen cut Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their target price on Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “negative” rating and issued a $5.00 target price (down from $6.00) on shares of Range Resources in a report on Monday, January 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Range Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.47.

Shares of NYSE RRC opened at $3.09 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $718.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.45 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.81. Range Resources has a 52-week low of $1.61 and a 52-week high of $11.54.

In other Range Resources news, Director Steffen E. Palko purchased 903,128 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, for a total transaction of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Range Resources by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,382 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in Range Resources by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 11,277 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 4,338 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 46,423 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Range Resources by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 109,324 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in Range Resources by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 236,231 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 4,801 shares during the last quarter.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

