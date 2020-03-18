Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Range Resources Corp. (NYSE:RRC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seventeen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.08.

Several research firms have recently commented on RRC. Piper Sandler cut shares of Range Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $4.50 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Cowen cut shares of Range Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $2.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. MKM Partners decreased their price objective on shares of Range Resources from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Range Resources from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Shares of NYSE RRC traded down $0.20 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2.89. The company had a trading volume of 625,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,067,988. The company has a market cap of $697.92 million, a P/E ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 0.99. Range Resources has a 52 week low of $1.61 and a 52 week high of $11.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.89 and its 200 day moving average is $3.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. Range Resources had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 60.70%. The company had revenue of $605.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $656.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 43.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Range Resources will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steffen E. Palko acquired 903,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.20 per share, with a total value of $1,986,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,200,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RRC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $32,802,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,054,685 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $116,665,000 after purchasing an additional 6,656,056 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $10,684,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Range Resources by 67.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,544,099 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 1,833,958 shares during the period. Finally, Exor Investments UK LLP acquired a new stake in Range Resources in the fourth quarter worth $8,840,000.

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana regions of the United States.

