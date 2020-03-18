Rankingball Gold (RBG) Market Capitalization Reaches $1.46 Million

Rankingball Gold (CURRENCY:RBG) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Over the last seven days, Rankingball Gold has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Rankingball Gold has a market capitalization of $1.46 million and $1,451.00 worth of Rankingball Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rankingball Gold token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0039 or 0.00000052 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including 55.com and CoinBene.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002721 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018855 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $115.54 or 0.02220725 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.03 or 0.00192861 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00039231 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000679 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000189 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00035341 BTC.

Rankingball Gold Token Profile

Rankingball Gold’s total supply is 2,382,907,918 tokens and its circulating supply is 379,345,851 tokens. The official website for Rankingball Gold is rankingball.io. The Reddit community for Rankingball Gold is /r/rankingball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rankingball Gold’s official Twitter account is @

. Rankingball Gold’s official message board is play.rankingball.com/sports#notice.

Rankingball Gold Token Trading

Rankingball Gold can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: 55.com and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rankingball Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rankingball Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Rankingball Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

