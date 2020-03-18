Rapids (RPD) Price Down 44% Over Last Week

Rapids (CURRENCY:RPD) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. One Rapids token can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and BiteBTC. Over the last week, Rapids has traded 44% lower against the US dollar. Rapids has a market cap of $121,553.92 and $13.00 worth of Rapids was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018811 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $116.36 or 0.02231378 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.10 or 0.00193631 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039382 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0359 or 0.00000689 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00035935 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Rapids Profile

Rapids’ total supply is 22,467,273,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,451,315,879 tokens. Rapids’ official Twitter account is @RapidsRPD. The official website for Rapids is www.rapidsnetwork.io.

Rapids Token Trading

Rapids can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC and Crex24. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapids directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapids should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapids using one of the exchanges listed above.

