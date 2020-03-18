Rapidz (RPZX) Market Capitalization Achieves $47,890.57

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. During the last seven days, Rapidz has traded 28% lower against the dollar. One Rapidz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Rapidz has a total market capitalization of $47,890.57 and $54,228.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Rapidz Token Profile

Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 305,543,284 tokens. The official message board for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io/blog. The official website for Rapidz is www.rapidz.io.

Buying and Selling Rapidz

Rapidz can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the exchanges listed above.

