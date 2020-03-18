Raven Protocol 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $7,389.00 (RAVEN)

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded 11.8% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 18th. Raven Protocol has a market capitalization of $360,182.65 and approximately $7,389.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Raven Protocol has traded down 40.8% against the US dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002734 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00018735 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.36 or 0.02264948 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.33 or 0.00196081 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00039444 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0369 or 0.00000701 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.90 or 0.00036020 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

About Raven Protocol

Raven Protocol's total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,199,800,027 tokens. The official website for Raven Protocol is www.ravenprotocol.com.

The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol.

Raven Protocol Token Trading

Raven Protocol can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raven Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

