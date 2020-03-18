Ravencoin (RVN) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6.81 Million

Ravencoin (CURRENCY:RVN) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 18th. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $72.89 million and approximately $6.81 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ravencoin has traded down 44.1% against the dollar. One Ravencoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0127 or 0.00000242 BTC on major exchanges including Nanex, Graviex, CryptoBridge and Cryptopia.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00002731 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00018697 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.25 or 0.02217496 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 15.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.14 or 0.00193354 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00039158 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0358 or 0.00000683 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00055741 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00035789 BTC.

About Ravencoin

Ravencoin (CRYPTO:RVN) is a coin. It launched on January 14th, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 5,749,650,000 coins. Ravencoin’s official message board is medium.com/@ravencoin. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is /r/Ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ravencoin’s official website is ravencoin.org. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Coin Trading

Ravencoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDCM, Upbit, CryptoBridge, Bittrex, Graviex, Nanex, QBTC, TradeOgre, Cryptopia and Cryptohub. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ravencoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

