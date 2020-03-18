Raymond James & Associates Acquires 30,920 Shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 26.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 146,948 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,920 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates owned approximately 0.31% of AMN Healthcare Services worth $9,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 325,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,714,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services in the 4th quarter valued at $2,825,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 15,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,130,000 after buying an additional 857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 535.8% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after buying an additional 7,892 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.07, for a total transaction of $525,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,816,533.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Ralph Henderson sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.78, for a total transaction of $74,202.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,036.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,689 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,031. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

AMN stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $80.20. 845,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 533,870. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $72.63 and its 200-day moving average is $62.90. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.55 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.04 and a 12 month high of $80.55.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $586.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $575.50 million. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 5.13%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $73.00) on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Sidoti upped their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Cfra upgraded AMN Healthcare Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.00.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Locum Tenens Solutions, and Other Workforce Solutions. The company offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, Nurses Rx, and O'Grady-Peyton brands; nurse staffing and labor disruption services, a shorter-term staffing solution under the NurseChoice brand; local, or per diem, staffing for daily shift work or on as-needed basis under the Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing for specialties, clinicians, and dentists on an independent contractor basis on temporary assignments under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

