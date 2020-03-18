Raymond James Cuts Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) Price Target to C$55.50

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT (TSE:CAR.UN) had its price objective lowered by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$60.00 to C$55.50 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 24.86% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised their price target on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Canaccord Genuity raised Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$56.00 to C$62.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$63.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$56.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Canadian Apartment Properties REIT from C$58.00 to C$61.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$60.93.

Shares of Canadian Apartment Properties REIT stock traded down C$6.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$44.45. The company had a trading volume of 550,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 310,604. Canadian Apartment Properties REIT has a one year low of C$47.46 and a one year high of C$61.29. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$57.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$55.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 5.92.

Canadian Apartment Properties REIT Company Profile

CAPREIT owns interests in multi-unit residential rental properties, including apartments, townhomes and manufactured home communities (MHC) primarily located in and near major urban centres across Canada. As at March 31, 2019, CAPREIT had owning interests in 53,143 residential units, comprised of 45,446 residential suites and 45 MHC, comprising 7,697 land lease sites.

