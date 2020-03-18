Raymond James Cuts Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) Price Target to C$12.00

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) had its target price reduced by Raymond James from C$17.00 to C$12.00 in a report released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on CRR.UN. National Bank Financial set a C$17.00 target price on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$16.25 to C$18.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$16.38.

Get Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

Shares of TSE CRR.UN traded down C$1.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching C$9.84. 786,896 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 186,519. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$13.51 and a one year high of C$16.71. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$15.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$15.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.67. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

Further Reading: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.