Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 23,958 Shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) by 409.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,811 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,958 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $2,999,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $204,000. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter worth about $14,933,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 270.9% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 246,616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $24,807,000 after buying an additional 180,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Generac by 21.1% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 155,484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,181,000 after buying an additional 27,080 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total value of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 692,877 shares in the company, valued at $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,545,400. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

GNRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer upgraded Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Generac in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.50.

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded down $6.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.89. 914,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 987,241. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.02. Generac Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $49.41 and a one year high of $118.86. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $95.89.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. Generac had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 11.43%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.42 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

