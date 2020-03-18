Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:JVAL) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 99,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 3.77% of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacific Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 375,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,895,000 after buying an additional 65,613 shares during the period. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 99,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,874,000 after purchasing an additional 10,722 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $12,062,000. Finally, Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,174,000.

Shares of JVAL traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.42. The stock had a trading volume of 140,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,783. JPMorgan US Value Factor ETF has a 1-year low of $19.12 and a 1-year high of $29.50. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.56.

