Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 128.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 10,733 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,045 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in Align Technology by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 1,737 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $237,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $268,000. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in Align Technology by 2.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 928,648 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $168,011,000 after acquiring an additional 18,564 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $173,000. 85.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology stock traded down $22.63 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $146.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,077,338 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,128,348. The firm has a market cap of $13.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.51, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 2.09. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $243.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.08 and a twelve month high of $334.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $649.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.75 million. Align Technology had a net margin of 18.40% and a return on equity of 30.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Align Technology from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $325.00 price target on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. ValuEngine raised shares of Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Align Technology from to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $272.42.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.66, for a total value of $203,435.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Susan E. Siegel sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total value of $383,502.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,071 shares in the company, valued at $1,115,169.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontics, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services. The Clear Aligner segment consists of comprehensive products, including Invisalign Comprehensive treatment that addresses the orthodontic needs of teenage patients, such as compliance indicators and compensation for tooth eruption; Invisalign Assist treatment, which offers support to dental practitioners throughout the treatment process, including progress tracking; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase II package for younger patients with early mixed dentition with a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

