Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,016 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Arthur J Gallagher & Co were worth $3,002,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 105.6% in the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Arthur J Gallagher & Co in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank grew its position in Arthur J Gallagher & Co by 193.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 3,433 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.28, for a total transaction of $361,426.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at $361,426.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 15,100 shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $1,556,961.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 40,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,855.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

AJG stock traded down $12.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $73.38. The company had a trading volume of 68,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,307. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.76. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has a one year low of $75.00 and a one year high of $109.46. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.86 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $94.34.

Arthur J Gallagher & Co (NYSE:AJG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.73 billion. Arthur J Gallagher & Co had a return on equity of 14.28% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Arthur J Gallagher & Co will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. Arthur J Gallagher & Co’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.32%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AJG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Arthur J Gallagher & Co in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Arthur J Gallagher & Co from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arthur J Gallagher & Co has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $103.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services to entities in the United States and internationally. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

