Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 4,214 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.09% of Agree Realty worth $2,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ADC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Agree Realty by 126.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 55,316 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 30,888 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 59,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agree Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Agree Realty by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,750,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $129,074,000 after purchasing an additional 179,324 shares during the last quarter.

ADC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Capital One Financial initiated coverage on Agree Realty in a report on Thursday, December 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $82.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Agree Realty from $79.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Agree Realty presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.33.

ADC stock traded down $13.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $47.50. The stock had a trading volume of 40,778 shares, compared to its average volume of 642,088. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a PE ratio of 24.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.74. Agree Realty Co. has a 52-week low of $55.56 and a 52-week high of $80.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a $0.585 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $2.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 75.97%.

In other news, Director Simon Leopold bought 1,000 shares of Agree Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $72.60 per share, for a total transaction of $72,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $200,521.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of March 31, 2019, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 694 properties, located in 46 states and containing approximately 11.9 million square feet of gross leasable space.

