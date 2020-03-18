Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) by 312.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,339 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,359 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF worth $2,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPSE. Atria Investments LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 98.7% during the fourth quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 40,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 20,347 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 367,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,972,000 after buying an additional 168,896 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 197,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,424,000 after buying an additional 54,765 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 39.9% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 4,697 shares during the period. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $106,000.

JPSE traded down $2.36 on Wednesday, hitting $18.78. 3,966 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 68,396. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.93. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $33.29.

