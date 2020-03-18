Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 3,290 Shares of Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 34,034 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,290 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Novocure were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at about $243,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Novocure by 2.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 38,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Novocure by 993.6% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 365,537 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,335,000 after purchasing an additional 332,111 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Novocure by 2.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,615,508 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $120,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Novocure during the third quarter valued at about $2,633,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Novocure alerts:

In other Novocure news, COO Michael J. Ambrogi sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total transaction of $945,270.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 216,873 shares in the company, valued at $17,601,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Wilhelmus Cm Groenhuysen sold 18,908 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.16, for a total value of $1,534,573.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 130,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,605,664.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 180,796 shares of company stock valued at $16,574,374 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NVCR. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $91.00 price objective on shares of Novocure in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co upgraded Novocure from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating on shares of Novocure in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Novocure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.86.

NVCR traded down $1.38 on Wednesday, hitting $61.52. The company had a trading volume of 87,245 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,187,927. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of -745.13 and a beta of 2.27. Novocure Ltd has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $98.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.78.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $99.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.10 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 4.17% and a negative net margin of 2.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 42.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Novocure Ltd will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Novocure Profile

Novocure Ltd. is global oncology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of its innovative therapy. It focuses on the commercial adoption of Optune, and its Tumor Treating Fields delivery system, for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM), and to advance programs testing the efficacy and safety of Optune in multiple solid tumor indications through clinical pipeline.

Further Reading: Capital Gains Distribution

Receive News & Ratings for Novocure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novocure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.