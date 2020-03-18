Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.55 Million Stock Position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Macy’s Inc (NYSE:M) by 154.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 149,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,932 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Macy’s were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Macy’s by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 24,445,989 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,582,000 after purchasing an additional 684,105 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 18,897,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,259,000 after purchasing an additional 8,193,401 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Macy’s by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,572,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,677,000 after purchasing an additional 300,985 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in Macy’s by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 10,238,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,058,000 after purchasing an additional 426,326 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Macy’s by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,856,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,562,000 after purchasing an additional 228,318 shares during the period. 93.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:M traded down $0.69 on Wednesday, reaching $6.02. 15,620,132 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,912,720. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.30, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.47. Macy’s Inc has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $26.33.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $8.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. Macy’s had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 14.47%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Macy’s Inc will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.377 dividend. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. Macy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.89%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on M shares. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $18.00) on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Macy’s from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Macy’s presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.59.

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, Websites, and mobile applications. The company sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and children; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods. As of April 1, 2019, it operated approximately 680 department stores under the Macy's and Bloomingdale's names; and 190 specialty stores, such as Bloomingdale's The Outlet, Bluemercury, Macy's Backstage, and STORY in 43 states, the District of Columbia, Guam, and Puerto Rico.

