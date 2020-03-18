Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 50.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 754 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $2,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in AutoZone by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,313,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,565,169,000 after buying an additional 31,283 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in AutoZone by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 605,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,610,000 after buying an additional 83,222 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in AutoZone by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 467,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,559,000 after buying an additional 34,467 shares in the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S lifted its position in AutoZone by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 161,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,612,000 after buying an additional 63,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in AutoZone by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 147,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,184,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP William R. Hackney sold 5,054 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,222.09, for a total value of $6,176,442.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,166.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael M. Calbert bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $886.00 per share, with a total value of $1,772,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,810. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of AZO traded down $109.67 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $804.25. 27,934 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 408,515. The company has a market cap of $20.29 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.58. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $840.91 and a 52 week high of $1,274.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,052.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,125.15.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported $12.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.75 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. AutoZone had a net margin of 13.42% and a negative return on equity of 95.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $11.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 66.46 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of AutoZone from $1,211.00 to $1,091.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AutoZone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,415.00 price target (up from $1,225.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,200.00 price target (down from $1,345.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,175.00 price target on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,237.80.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

