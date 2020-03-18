Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.74 Million Stock Position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 79,903 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 15,435 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $2,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 79.7% in the fourth quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 230,270 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $7,898,000 after purchasing an additional 102,130 shares during the period. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in shares of Continental Resources in the fourth quarter worth $175,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 100,795 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,457,000 after purchasing an additional 31,674 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 15,978 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $548,000 after purchasing an additional 5,256 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 131.7% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,507 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 5,403 shares during the period. 19.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Continental Resources news, CEO William B. Berry purchased 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.65 per share, with a total value of $951,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Eric Spencer Eissenstat sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.16, for a total value of $427,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 152,086 shares of company stock worth $1,435,975 and sold 612,496 shares worth $20,762,039. 77.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CLR stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.50. 439,810 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,465,831. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.05. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.01 and a 1-year high of $52.03. The company has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 16.75%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 21st. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. Continental Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.89%.

CLR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. SunTrust Banks cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 9th. Raymond James cut Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co cut Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Continental Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas properties primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

