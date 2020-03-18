Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.82 Million Stock Position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 63.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $2,818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in RACE. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ferrari in the fourth quarter worth $53,498,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 155,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,813,000 after buying an additional 3,397 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Ferrari by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 105,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,472,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Ferrari by 289.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 95,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,740,000 after buying an additional 71,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Ferrari in the 4th quarter valued at $14,284,000. Institutional investors own 35.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Ferrari alerts:

Shares of NYSE:RACE traded down $3.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $133.53. 35,977 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 809,941. The stock has a market cap of $23.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 3.68, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ferrari NV has a 12-month low of $127.73 and a 12-month high of $180.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $162.14.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). Ferrari had a net margin of 18.57% and a return on equity of 48.53%. The company had revenue of $927.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $917.77 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RACE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Kepler Capital Markets raised Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ferrari from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 target price on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, HSBC raised Ferrari from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ferrari currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.15.

Ferrari Company Profile

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ferrari Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ferrari and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.