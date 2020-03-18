Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $2.87 Million Position in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 180,851 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 21,969 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPE. DNB Asset Management AS grew its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 795.9% in the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 3,862,898 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,266,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431,701 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5,156.5% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,248,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,205,482 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,752,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,369,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450,824 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,995,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 269.6% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,411,496 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,029,553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.92% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Philip Davis sold 16,884 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.61, for a total value of $246,675.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 26,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,432.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, reaching $8.21. 732,881 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,301,706. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a one year low of $7.59 and a one year high of $17.59. The company has a market capitalization of $10.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.24 and a 200 day moving average of $14.98.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 13.68% and a net margin of 4.22%. The company had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 11th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.12%.

HPE has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup cut Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hewlett Packard Enterprise presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Profile

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers for multi-workload computing; mission-critical servers; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE MSA and HPE XP.

