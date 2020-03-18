Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. (NYSE:FOF) by 22.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,253 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40,783 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd were worth $2,996,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, 6 Meridian boosted its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 246,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 5,962 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOF traded down $1.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. 79,882 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,492. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.09. Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd, Inc. has a one year low of $8.26 and a one year high of $13.98.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.087 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.38%.

Cohen & Steers Clsd-End Optuny Fnd Profile

Cohen & Steers Closed-End Opportunity Fund, Inc is a close-ended fund of funds launched by Cohen & Steers Inc It is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc The fund invests in funds investing in public equity markets. It also invests in funds investing in convertible securities, preferred securities, high yield securities and real estate, energy, utility, and other equity or income-oriented strategies.

