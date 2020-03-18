Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:REGN) by 6.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,906,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,100.0% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 3,433.3% during the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.25% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $420.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from to in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Barclays assumed coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $430.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $455.96.

NASDAQ:REGN traded down $7.18 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $484.51. 167,499 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,560,871. The company has a quick ratio of 2.99, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business has a 50-day moving average of $414.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $353.33. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc has a twelve month low of $271.37 and a twelve month high of $512.98. The company has a market capitalization of $48.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.03 by $1.47. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 26.91%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $6.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 26.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George L. Sing sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.98, for a total value of $5,579,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 130,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,392,738.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Neil Stahl sold 10,349 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $452.26, for a total value of $4,680,438.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,453,218.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,063 shares of company stock worth $14,233,507 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various medical conditions worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema (DME); myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy in patients with DME, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

