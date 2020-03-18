Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stock Position in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Xylem Inc (NYSE:XYL) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 35,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,145 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $2,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XYL. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Xylem by 10,325.6% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,483 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,193 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 7.7% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 15.3% during the third quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 787,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,669,000 after acquiring an additional 104,200 shares during the period. Finally, Headinvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Xylem by 20.5% during the third quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $249,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 87.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Xylem news, SVP Pak Steven Leung sold 4,472 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.91, for a total value of $379,717.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 29,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,510,024.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Colin R. Sabol sold 4,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total transaction of $323,380.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,158.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,692 shares of company stock worth $795,188 over the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XYL. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Xylem in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Xylem in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xylem in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Janney Montgomery Scott lowered shares of Xylem from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.60.

XYL traded down $6.70 on Wednesday, hitting $65.12. 1,179,718 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business’s fifty day moving average is $82.06 and its 200 day moving average is $79.40. Xylem Inc has a fifty-two week low of $61.00 and a fifty-two week high of $89.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.08.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.89. Xylem had a net margin of 7.64% and a return on equity of 18.90%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Xylem Inc will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This is a positive change from Xylem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 26th. Xylem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.44%.

Xylem Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions. The Water Infrastructure segment offers various products, including water and wastewater pumps; controls and systems; filtration, disinfection, and biological treatment equipment; and mobile dewatering equipment under the Flygt, Godwin, Wedeco, Sanitaire, and Leopold names for the transportation and treatment of water.

