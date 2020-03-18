Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Lowers Stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:JKD) by 35.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,028 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.32% of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF worth $2,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $271,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $225,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $866,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,964,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,905,000.

Get iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of JKD traded down $11.97 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $130.11. 1,275 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,490. iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $133.81 and a 1 year high of $194.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $180.38 and its 200-day moving average is $177.28.

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Morningstar Large Core Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Large Core Index (the Core Index). The Core Index measures the performance of stocks issued by large-capitalization companies that have exhibited average growth and value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Morningstar Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.