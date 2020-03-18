Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 21,462 Shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) by 117.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,713 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,462 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.06% of Beyond Meat worth $3,002,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 20,000.0% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Beyond Meat by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 29.54% of the company’s stock.

BYND has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $134.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. BNP Paribas dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $107.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Beyond Meat in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.19.

In other Beyond Meat news, insider Cari Soto sold 7,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.72, for a total transaction of $665,052.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 11,339 shares in the company, valued at $960,640.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Charles Muth sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.68, for a total value of $941,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 214,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,264,483.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 58,850 shares of company stock worth $5,870,332.

Beyond Meat stock traded down $7.56 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $52.76. The stock had a trading volume of 3,778,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,769,845. The company has a current ratio of 7.46, a quick ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $105.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.08. The company has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.28. Beyond Meat has a 12 month low of $45.00 and a 12 month high of $239.71.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 1.63%. The business had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.52 million. The firm’s revenue was up 212.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Beyond Meat Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc, a food company, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells its products under the Beyond Beef, Beyond Chicken, The Beyond Burger, Beyond Meat, Beyond Sausage, Eat What You Love, and The Cookout Classic brand names.

