Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 28,515 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC) by 90.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,515 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF worth $2,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 31,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,171 shares during the period. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Mirsky Financial Management CORP. now owns 74,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the period. Adviser Investments LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 707,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,178,000 after purchasing an additional 11,101 shares during the period. Intl Fcstone Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $2,048,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1,424.4% during the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 139,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,059,000 after purchasing an additional 130,549 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FHLC traded down $2.38 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.25. 9,017 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,098. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.25 and a 200 day moving average of $47.03. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a 52-week low of $39.16 and a 52-week high of $51.64.

