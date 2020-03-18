Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 886 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:RYH) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 886 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.35% of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF worth $2,690,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in RYH. Ambassador Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Legacy Bridge LLC bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $129,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $118,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $135,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp bought a new position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $216,000.

RYH traded down $12.28 on Wednesday, hitting $170.23. 82 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,352. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $216.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.18. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF has a 12 month low of $170.46 and a 12 month high of $230.89.

