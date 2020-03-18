Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Position in iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF (NASDAQ:JKI) by 32.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,253 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,199 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.59% of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $2,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 912 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $429,000. Matrix Trust Co raised its stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 113,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $486,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000.

Shares of JKI traded down $12.91 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $94.50. 691 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,135. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.74. iShares Morningstar Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $100.92 and a 12-month high of $171.05.

iShares Morningstar Mid Cap Value ETF, formerly iShares Morningstar Mid Value Index Fund (the Value Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Morningstar Mid Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of stocks issued by mid-capitalization companies that have exhibited above-average value characteristics as determined by Morningstar’s index methodology.

