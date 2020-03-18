Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Raises Stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT) by 286.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 24,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,324 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.18% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 179.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 3,292 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 27,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 185,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $21,742,000 after acquiring an additional 5,115 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Universal Health Realty Income Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Universal Health Realty Income Trust alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:UHT traded down $13.84 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $58.35. The stock had a trading volume of 48,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,935. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its 200 day moving average is $112.54. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $62.07 and a fifty-two week high of $132.41. The stock has a market cap of $868.65 million, a P/E ratio of 42.28 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.70%.

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Profile

Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment trust, invests in healthcare and human service related facilities including acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute care facilities, medical/office buildings, free-standing emergency departments and childcare centers. We have investments in sixty-nine properties located in twenty states.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods and Types

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Realty Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.