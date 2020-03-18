Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in Simon Property Group Inc (NYSE:SPG) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,743 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $3,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Simon Property Group by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Simon Property Group during the 4th quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, CEO David Simon purchased 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.83 per share, with a total value of $9,124,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Reuben S. Leibowitz purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $64.88 per share, with a total value of $97,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,434 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,957.92. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Simon Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Simon Property Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $170.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Simon Property Group from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.85.

NYSE:SPG traded down $10.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $48.09. 8,426,372 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,312,367. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.06, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $127.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.42. Simon Property Group Inc has a 52 week low of $53.96 and a 52 week high of $186.40.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by ($1.29). The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 65.24% and a net margin of 36.52%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Simon Property Group Inc will post 12.36 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a $2.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $8.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 17.47%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.77%.

Simon is a global leader in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE:SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

