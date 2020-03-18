Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 11,864 Shares of Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Casella Waste Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 61,652 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 11,864 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.13% of Casella Waste Systems worth $2,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CWST. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 144,505.3% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 271,858 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,514,000 after acquiring an additional 271,670 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,448,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $112,701,000 after purchasing an additional 152,715 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 936,654 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,114,000 after purchasing an additional 31,651 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Casella Waste Systems by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 22,750 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the third quarter worth approximately $873,000. Institutional investors own 92.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO John W. Casella sold 71,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.02, for a total transaction of $3,666,042.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,357 shares in the company, valued at $16,803,794.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Michael K. Burke sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.82, for a total value of $591,584.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,321,028.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 255,122 shares of company stock worth $12,800,572. 9.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Casella Waste Systems stock traded down $4.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $42.56. 47,790 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,649. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 63.59 and a beta of 0.71. Casella Waste Systems Inc. has a one year low of $32.07 and a one year high of $56.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.34 million. Casella Waste Systems had a return on equity of 39.38% and a net margin of 4.26%. Casella Waste Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Casella Waste Systems Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Casella Waste Systems from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. BidaskClub raised Casella Waste Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lifted their target price on Casella Waste Systems to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. TheStreet raised Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. The company operates through Eastern, Western, Recycling, and Other segments. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

