Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 126,199 Shares of Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its position in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF (BATS:GCOW) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 91,297 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,199 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF were worth $2,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GCOW. GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 196,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 10,099 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 128,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,037,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,860,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 122.3% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 36,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 20,101 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Pacer Global Cash Cows Dividend ETF by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $771,000 after purchasing an additional 3,593 shares during the period.

BATS GCOW traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $20.20. 145,555 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $28.34 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

